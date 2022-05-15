Look: Video Of Frank Gore's Boxing Knockout Goes Viral

SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 20: Running back Frank Gore #21 of the San Francisco 49ers runs the ball in the first half against the San Diego Chargers at Levi's Stadium on December 20, 2014 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Frank Gore had one heck of a knockout during his boxing fight on Saturday night.

Gore was boxing on his birthday and landed a nasty punch to win it via knockout. The crowd was going ballistic after it happened.

Here's the video:

This was Gore's pro-boxing debut against Yaya Olorunsola. The fight took place at Gamebred Boxing 1 in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Gore played in the NFL for 16 seasons and bounced around to a lot of different teams. He's best known for spending 10 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

In eight of those seasons, Gore rushed for over 1,000 yards and averaged over four yards a carry.

After his time in San Francisco, Gore played three seasons in Indianapolis, and then one in Miami, Buffalo, and New York (Jets). He hasn't played in the NFL since the 2020 season.

We'll have to see when his next fight takes place. He's already off to a heck of a start.