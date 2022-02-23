Look: Video Of Gisele Bundchen Fighting Is Going Viral

Tom Brady isn’t the only athlete in his household.

On Wednesday, the retired quarterback’s wife, Gisele Bündchen, posted a video of herself showing off some new self-defense skills.

“I believe the more tools we have in our toolbox the better. I feel stronger, more confidence and empowered since I started practicing self-defense. I feel it’s an important skill for all, but specially for us women,” she wrote on Instagram. “I am looking forward to keep improving. Let’s go!”

Brady responded to this video with a hilarious message of his own.

“My days of leaving dishes in the sink are numbered…” he wrote on Twitter.

Brady and Bündchen have been married since 2009. One of the main reasons he retired after 22 seasons of NFL football was to spend more time with his wife and three children.