Look: Video Of Jesse Marsch's Goal Celebrations Going Viral

WATFORD, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Jesse Marsch, Manager of Leeds United celebrates with fans after their sides victory during the Premier League match between Watford and Leeds United at Vicarage Road on April 09, 2022 in Watford, England. (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images) Alex Morton/Getty Images

It was a historic day for Leeds United as the Premier League club upset European powerhouse Chelsea in a 3-0 win. And Leeds manager Jesse Marsch could not contain his excitement as it went down.

In the 33rd minute, Leeds striker Brenden Aaronson won a challenge with Chelsea's goalkeeper and slipped the ball into the net for a stunning 1-0 goal. A few minutes later, Leeds striker Rodrigo doubled the lead with a header off a free kick.

Marsch was jumping for joy and celebrating both goals. But it was the coffin-nail goal in the second half that has everyone buzzing.

After Jack Harrison scored in the 69th minute to make the score 3-0, Marsch grabbed his water bottle and did his best Rob Gronkowski impression - spiking the ball with all of his might and celebrating with his assistants.

The win was historic for Jesse Marsch and and Leeds United as a club. Leeds' win over Chelsea was their first in 20 years, and marked the biggest win of Marsch's coaching career.

Marsch was a controversial hire when Leed United appointed him last season. He had the unenviable task of keeping the club out of relegation while replacing the extremely popular Marcelo Bielsa.

But Marsch beat the odds and kept Leeds up for another season, and in the ensuing summer, he was given a lot of roster control to build the team the way he wanted to.

Three games in, and it appears that Marsch has proven his supporters right and silenced all of his doubters.