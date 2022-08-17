Look: Video Of Jim Harbaugh At Practice Is Going Viral

ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 22: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines looks on from the sideline while playing the Illinois Fighting Illini on October 22, 2016 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was in his element at practice on Wednesday.

As practice was wrapping up for the day, Harbaugh decided to push the weight sled 10 yards down the field. It was caught on video by Big Ten Network's Dave Revsine.

Sometimes, all someone needs is a small workout to get the juices flowing, even if it's towards the end of practice.

Harbaugh will be looking to build off the success that his team had last year. The Wolverines won their first Big Ten Championship since 2003 after taking down the Iowa Hawkeyes.

That came after they finally beat the Ohio State Buckeyes for the first time in a decade.

The Wolverines also got to the College Football Playoff after winning the Big Ten, but ultimately fell to the Georgia Bulldogs in the semifinals.

Maybe Harbaugh will push the weight sled even further down the field once he figures out who his starting quarterback will be.