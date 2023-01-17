Look: Video Of Jim Harbaugh Working Out Is Going Viral

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines is seen on the sideline during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Earlier this week, head coach Jim Harbaugh revealed his plans for the 2023 season.

He'll be back as a the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines. That's right, despite interest from the NFL and an interview with the Denver Broncos, Harbaugh is headed back to Ann Arbor.

With his plans secure, Harbaugh was out on the road recruiting. But that wasn't all. He also decided to fit in a workout at the Bellevue Wolverines workout room.

"Someone else popped by for a quick workout and to talk about our student athletes.." the account said.

Harbaugh has never been shy about his recruiting antics and it's clear he's not holding back now.

We'll have to wait and see if Harbaugh's latest stunt helps lure recruits.