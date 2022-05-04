Look: Video Of JJ Redick On First Take Going Viral

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 02: ESPN analyst JJ Redick looks on prior to the game between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on March 2, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

J.J. Redick isn't trying to hear any "shut up and play" talk about Warriors forward Draymond Green.

On Wednesday's "First Take," the former three-point marksman took Chris "Mad Dog" Russo to task about older fans not caring for Green's or other star's demonstrativeness.

Saying that he doesn't appreciate the "undertones" of those kind of statements.

The clip of the "First Take" exchange went viral on social media.

"JJ REDICK WAS ONE OF MY GOATS ON THE COURT…AND NOW THIS?!" one user asked in all-caps. "Can’t Believe I Like A Duke Player This Much?!"

"They about to get JJ up outta there," laughed another user. "He making too much sense."

"ESPN is gonna fire him one day for speaking nothing but the truth lol."

"THANK GOD FOR JJ REDDICK," a viewer commented in all-caps. "'First Take' need to keep him on the show permanently."

"JJ's transformation from one of the all-time most hated college ball villains to this is incredible," another pointed out.



"Lmao JJ had to crack his neck before dropping the hammer."

"JJ Redick is truly one of the biggest rebrands of the 2000s," tweeted Dijana Kunovac. "I love this guy?"

Since joining ESPN's segments more regularly, J.J. Redick has carved out a very solid niche on the network.