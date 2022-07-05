Look: Video Of Joey Chestnut's Entrance Went Viral On Monday

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 04: Joey Chestnut and Geoffrey Esper compete at the 2021 Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island on July 4, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bobby Bank/WireImage) Bobby Bank/Getty Images

Not even a broken leg could stop Joey Chestnut from showing up to the 2022 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

On Monday, Chestnut arrived on crutches. He hobbled towards the stage in search of his 15th victory for this event.

Fans of Chestnut usually expect a dominant performance from him on the Fourth of July. That being said, no one anticipates a competitor coming out on stage on crutches.

As a result, Chestnut's entrance on Monday went viral.

Chestnut had 63 hot dogs on Monday to capture the title. While that was an impressive number for just about every single person watching at home, it's actually far off from his record (76).

During an interview on Tuesday, Chestnut admit that he's not feeling too hot after his latest performance.

“I don’t feel too great, but it’s like anything, a marathon runner doesn’t feel too great after a marathon,” he said, via the New York Post. “It will take me a day and a half to recover.”

Hopefully, Chestnut is at 100 percent for next year's contest.