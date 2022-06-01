Look: Video Of John Daly Belly Flop Is Going Viral

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MAY 20: John Daly of the United States drives his cart to the 17th hole during the second round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Nothing to see here... just two-time major winner John Daly putting on a belly flopping clinic.

On Wednesday, Daly was spotted at a lake showcasing perfect form as he leapt off a dock bench into the water.

The Daly flop started to go viral on social media.

"Good extension, but hands and feet hit first I’ll give it a 7!" one user replied.

"I love me some John Daly," another said.

"Thought that bench was gonna bust," commented another golf fan.

"That is the best build bench EVER!!!"

"In addition to being a two-time major champ, John Daly is apparently a master of the belly-flop," tweeted Golf Digest.

Always a character, John Daly continues to be the gift that keeps on giving for many golf fans.