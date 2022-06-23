Look: Video Of Kamala Harris Shooting Basketball Goes Viral

PARIS, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 11: US Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff arrive at the Elysee Palace for the inaugural dinner on the first day of the Paris Peace Forum on November 11, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kiran Ridley/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris visited American University to celebrate the upcoming 50th Anniversary of Title IX.

Harris participated in a field day sponsored by the Women's Sports Foundation and U.S. Department of Education. While there, she showed off a little of her basketball ability.

Video of the VP banking in a shot from close range has been circulating on Twitter today, thanks to reporter Jasmine Pelaez.

Unfortunately, that wasn't a one-take make for Kamala. She missed a few tries before the bank was finally open and she converted the attempt.

Here's a full video of her efforts.

Hey, while the Vice President has said she is a big sports fan, that doesn't necessarily mean she played a lot of them growing up.

Harris was reportedly involved in a dance troupe in high school, but she should probably brush up a little bit on her hoops before the next time she shoots around in public.