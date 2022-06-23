Look: Video Of Kamala Harris Shooting Basketball Goes Viral
On Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris visited American University to celebrate the upcoming 50th Anniversary of Title IX.
Harris participated in a field day sponsored by the Women's Sports Foundation and U.S. Department of Education. While there, she showed off a little of her basketball ability.
Video of the VP banking in a shot from close range has been circulating on Twitter today, thanks to reporter Jasmine Pelaez.
Unfortunately, that wasn't a one-take make for Kamala. She missed a few tries before the bank was finally open and she converted the attempt.
Here's a full video of her efforts.
Hey, while the Vice President has said she is a big sports fan, that doesn't necessarily mean she played a lot of them growing up.
Harris was reportedly involved in a dance troupe in high school, but she should probably brush up a little bit on her hoops before the next time she shoots around in public.