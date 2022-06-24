Look: Video Of Kawhi Leonard Working Out Is Going Viral

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 07: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers dribbles the ball during the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets in Game Three of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 07, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Kawhi Leonard's third season with the Los Angeles Clippers was over before it even began due to a torn ACL he suffered in 2021. But a recent video indicates that he's almost back to full health.

A video from UCSD in California shows the five-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion working out in the school's gym. In the clip, Kawhi is moving around and making cuts before taking shots from the three-point range.

It's hardly a sign that Kawhi could go toe-to-toe with the Celtics or the Warriors tomorrow, but it's a major step in the right direction.

In Kawhi's absence, the Clippers went 42-40 in the 2021-22 regular season. But they missed the playoffs after losing their two play-in games.

When healthy, few players in the NBA are as dominant as Kawhi Leonard. He made the All-Star game in each of his last five seasons where he played at least half the season.

Over the last three seasons before his injury, Kawhi was averaging 26.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. Most notably, he helped the Toronto Raptors win their first NBA title in 2019, earning his second NBA Finals MVP award in the process.

But Kawhi is in it for the long haul with the Los Angeles Clippers. If he returns to full strength to start the season, they'll be a force to be reckoned with.