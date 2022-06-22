Look: Video Of Kirk Herbstreit's Son, A QB Recruit, Goes Viral

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 23: ABC football analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on before the college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 23, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Three generations of Herbstreits have already played college football. But a video of former quarterback Kirk Herbstreit's son - a quarterback in his own right - suggests there could be yet another Herbstreit joining the sport.

Over the weekend, a video of Chase Herbstreit - a 2025 quarterback prospect - started going viral. The video shows Chase practicing outside and making a pretty impressive, tight throw.

Naturally, Kirk Herbstreit found the video too. Taking to Twitter he praised his son for the hard work he's been putting in.

"Proud of the work you’re putting in bud. Keep grinding!" Herbstreit wrote.

College fans certainly liked seeing the younger Herbstreit sling the football (even if they did have constructive criticisms). Some of them are already trying to recruit him to their favorite teams:

"Kirk he’s coming to Georgia right?" one user asked.

"Purdue is a great spot for QBs... or I hope he picks Michigan," wrote another.

"He’s coming to Clemson right? Family tradition!" a third fan wrote.

Chase Herbstreit is still too young to start getting scholarship offers. But he's been considering Ohio State - his father and grandfather's alma mater - since he was a pre-teen. The Buckeyes are considered the leaders despite Chase not having any scholarship offers yet.

Several of his brothers have already played college football though. Perhaps he'll wind up being the best of the bunch.