Look: Video Of Lane Kiffin Leaving Tennessee Is Going Viral

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin.OXFORD, MS - OCTOBER 9: Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin takes the field prior to the college football game between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Arkansas Razorbacks on October 9, 2021, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, MS. (Photo by Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A video of Lane Kiffin walking off the field at Neyland Stadium late on Saturday night is going viral on social media.

Ole Miss beat Tennessee, 31-26, in a wild game in Knoxville on Saturday night. The game got ugly toward the end, with Volunteers fans throwing objects onto the field. Rebels players and coaches had to leave their sideline for safety, while Tennessee’s cheerleaders and band members had to do the same.

The 16th ranked Rebels were able to escape with a win, though.

Following the game, a Tennessee fan threw a water bottle at Kiffin as he made his way off the field. In pretty epic fashion, Kiffin caught the water bottle with one hand and kept on moving.

Check this out:

Tennessee’s school president was not happy with her fan base.

“I am astonished and sickened by the behavior of some Vol fans at the end of tonight’s game. Good sportsmanship must be part of who we are as Volunteers. Behavior that puts student athletes, coaches, visitors, and other fans at risk is not something we will tolerate,” Donde Plowman tweeted.

