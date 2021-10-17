Look: Video Of Lane Kiffin Leaving Tennessee Is Going Viral

A video of Lane Kiffin walking off the field at Neyland Stadium late on Saturday night is going viral on social media.

Ole Miss beat Tennessee, 31-26, in a wild game in Knoxville on Saturday night. The game got ugly toward the end, with Volunteers fans throwing objects onto the field. Rebels players and coaches had to leave their sideline for safety, while Tennessee’s cheerleaders and band members had to do the same.

The 16th ranked Rebels were able to escape with a win, though.

Following the game, a Tennessee fan threw a water bottle at Kiffin as he made his way off the field. In pretty epic fashion, Kiffin caught the water bottle with one hand and kept on moving.

Check this out:

Kid you not @Lane_Kiffin Odell’d a water bottle exiting Neyland pic.twitter.com/jDPq6JEiz2 — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) October 17, 2021

Tennessee’s school president was not happy with her fan base.

“I am astonished and sickened by the behavior of some Vol fans at the end of tonight’s game. Good sportsmanship must be part of who we are as Volunteers. Behavior that puts student athletes, coaches, visitors, and other fans at risk is not something we will tolerate,” Donde Plowman tweeted.