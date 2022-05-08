Look: Video Of LeBron Partying In Miami Going Viral

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: NBA player LeBron James attends Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

LeBron James is used to playing basketball right now.

For just the fourth time in his 19-year career, James' team did not reach the postseason. With the Los Angeles Lakers sent home early, the 37-year-old went back to South Beach to let off steam.

The four-time MVP was spotted partying at a Miami club over the weekend to celebrate rapper Meek Mill's birthday.

He's not the only legend in Miami. Tom Brady, Michael Jordan, Serena Williams, David Beckham, Lewis Hamilton, and former Heat teammate Dwyane Wade are also in the area for the F1 Miami Grand Prix.

Of course, James would rather be mentioned alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid and Stephen Curry as a superstar vying for an NBA championship.

James won't be able to stop by his old stomping grounds Sunday night, as the Heat will look to take a 3-1 lead over the 76ers on the road.