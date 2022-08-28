Look: Video Of Mark Cuban At College Bar Is Going Viral

PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 17: Owner Mark Cuban of the Dallas Mavericks reacts during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on October 17, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated defeated the Mavericks 121-100. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Mark Cuban had a lot of fun at a local bar at the University of Indiana.

Cuban went to the school for his undergrad and he decided to make a quick stop over the weekend. He ended up ordering 100 shots for college students that were around him.

Here's the video:

The Dallas Mavericks owner is definitely in off-season mode, that's for sure.

His Mavericks are coming off a strong 2021-22 campaign. They got all the way to the Western Conference Finals before they got eliminated by the Golden State Warriors.

They'll look to go even deeper when the 2022-23 season kicks off in October.

Until then, Cuban will continue to have some fun.