Look: Video Of Mark Cuban At College Bar Is Going Viral
Mark Cuban had a lot of fun at a local bar at the University of Indiana.
Cuban went to the school for his undergrad and he decided to make a quick stop over the weekend. He ended up ordering 100 shots for college students that were around him.
Here's the video:
The Dallas Mavericks owner is definitely in off-season mode, that's for sure.
His Mavericks are coming off a strong 2021-22 campaign. They got all the way to the Western Conference Finals before they got eliminated by the Golden State Warriors.
They'll look to go even deeper when the 2022-23 season kicks off in October.
Until then, Cuban will continue to have some fun.