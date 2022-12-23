Look: Video Of Miserable Sports Reporter Going Viral

Winter storm Elliott is impacting millions of people across the United States this week.

The “bomb cyclone” is dropping heavy snow and bringing freezing temperatures to many right before the holidays. One of the states impacted earlier this week was Iowa, which received some snow.

With the storm rolling in, one local TV network turned to its sports reporter for weather coverage. That's right, KWWL-TV, the NBC affiliate covering the eastern part of the state, enlisted sports reporter Mark Woodley to cover the conditions.

It made for a glorious video.

"This is what you get when you ask the sports guy to come in to cover a blizzard in the morning show," Woodley said.

Woodley was clearly loving his new role at the network enough to let everyone know about it.

Perhaps all sports reporters should have to cover a significant winter storm during their tenure.