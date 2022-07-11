Look: Video Of Myles Garrett At NBA Summer League Goes Viral

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 10: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Heinz Field on January 10, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Cavaliers had a new muscle-bound forward throwing down dunks in the team's Summer League warm-ups on Sunday, but it didn't extend past the layup lines.

Over the weekend, Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett took part in the Cavs pregame routine, wearing a No. 95 jersey and getting some serious hang-time.

The clip of Garrett dunking got some viral reaction on social media.

"The pride of Arlington, Texas!" tweeted Earl K. Sneed.

"Do you like seeing Myles Garrett throwing the hammer down?" asked Cleveland radio station 100.7 WMMS.

"I can't tell if Myles Garrett is the best, not great basketball player or the worst great basketball player," replied FS1's Kevin Wildes.

"Less Myles Garrett Basketball Content And More Myles Garrett Dungeons & Dragons Please."

"A human being that big and powerful should not be that athletic," commented Myck Miller.

"NFL with the drug test …." tweeted Tré Jones.

Myles Garrett is fresh off of his second straight Pro Bowl-All-Pro season.

That kind of athleticism gives you a good idea why.