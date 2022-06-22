Look: Video Of NBA Legend Michael Jordan Is Going Viral

TORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 14: NBA hall of famer and Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan walks off the court during the NBA All-Star Game 2016 at the Air Canada Centre on February 14, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

No athlete has remained more relevant in retirement than former Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan.

Whether it's for his business ventures or the Great of All-Time player debates, no one stays in the headlines like Jordan. That continued this week when a video of the NBA legend went viral.

A group of young men were hoping to get a glimpse of Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball. Instead, they ran into the owner of the team.

Needless to say, they were pretty fired up about it.

Check it out.

Sure, Jordan hasn't played the game at an elite level for decades, but that hasn't stopped him from being one of the most recognizable faces in basketball.

Every fan, no matter how old, would love to interact with the six-time NBA champion.

As evidenced by the video.