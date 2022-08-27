Look: Video Of Nebraska Fans Reacting To Loss Goes Viral

LINCOLN, NE - NOVEMBER 24: The mascot for the Nebraska Cornhuskers poses as fans await the arrival of the team before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium on November 24, 2017 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

It's been a tough few years to be a Nebraska football fan.

This brutal stretch of Cornhuskers football continued with a crushing three-point loss to a double-digit underdog during Saturday's season-opening matchup against Northwestern.

Video of dejected fans at a watch party in Lincoln is going viral on social media. The clip shows the fans' reaction to the game-sealing interception for the Wildcats in the fourth quarter of today's 31-28 loss..

The Cornhuskers haven't just strung together nine straight losses — eight of those defeats have come by less than one possession. During the Scoot Frost coaching era, Nebraska is 5-21 in one-possession games.

There's no question that all these closely-contested losses are weighing on the Nebraska faithful. And today's loss stings even more given the team's increased expectations heading into the 2022 season.

If the Cornhuskers can't turn things around in a big way, it appears it may be time for some drastic change in Lincoln.