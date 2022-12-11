Look: Video Of Nick Saban On Recruiting Visit Going Viral

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 15: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 52-49. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images) Donald Page/Getty Images

Nick Saban was out of his element during a recruiting weekend for Alabama.

The Alabama head coach was seen doing the legendary "cupid shuffle" dance during a weekend that saw the program host numerous top-rated recruits.

Take a look:

That looks like someone who's having the time of his life.

He's also willing to do whatever it takes to land high-end talent as the Crimson Tide look to return to the College Football Playoff next season after missing out this year.

The early signing period for the 2023 class is set to start on Dec. 21 and it remains to be seen if the Tide can add to their top-rated class, per 247Sports. They currently have two five-star recruits and 20 four-star recruits in the boat already.