Look: Video Of Offseason Lamar Jackson Throw Going Viral

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 22: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens passes against the during the game at M&T Bank Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

At this stage of his career, nobody should still be questioning Lamar Jackson's arm strength.

The quarterback has yet to sign a long-term extension with the Baltimore Ravens this offseason, but he looks ready for the new season.

Bleacher Report shared an Instagram video of the 2019 NFL MVP throwing the ball 50 yards (on target) while on one knee.

Not bad for a running back.

Jackson led the Ravens to a 6-3 start before fully playing two of their final eight games. They missed the playoffs for the first time in his four-year career after ending the season on a six-game losing streak.

The 25-year-old is entering the final year of his rookie contract, but he reportedly isn't in a rush to negotiate a new deal. It's an unusual situation for a top franchise quarterback.

Regardless his future, Jackson will embark on the 2022 season without his top wide receiver, Marquise Brown. Jackson certainly has the arm to go deep, but he needs someone else to get open and convert downfield plays.