Look: Video Of Olivia Dunne Doing The Splits Is Going Viral

Olivia Dunne has become such a popular figure in the sports world that just about every video she posts on social media goes viral.

On Tuesday, the LSU gymnast posted a video of her performing a split on TikTok. She obviously pulled it off without a hiccup.

The caption for Dunne's video said, "a bit of a stretch."

Dunne's video received well over eight million views.

Here's the latest TikTok video that Dunne posted:

Dunne received countless comments on this video.

"You kill it every time," one fan said.

Another fan replied, "You are the best."

Dunne has done an outstanding job of building up her brand over the past few years. In December, she landed an NIL deal with Leaf Trading Cards.

As part of this deal, Dunne will appear on the first gymnastics NIL trading card. It's already available on Leaf’s website.

Dunne currently has the highest NIL valuation of any female student-athlete.