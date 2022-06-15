Look: Video Of Patrick Mahomes Practice Throw Going Viral

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 04: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to pass during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is know to put on a show in practice that's just as, if not better, than what fans see on Sunday.

And at Wednesday's minicamp practice, the four-time Pro Bowler was seen slinging another one of his no-look dimes to a member of Kansas City's staff.

Mahomes look-away pass started to receive some viral reaction from fans on Twitter.

"Football needs to come back asap," replied a member of Chiefs Kingdom.

"Is anyone else eye-banging the QB?" asked a Chiefs fan account.

"Tyreek crazy," laughed another user.

"Oooooooh that no look pass game already looking tightttttttt AF," tweeted another KC fan.

"The fact that this is a drill for him is so badass."

Patrick Mahomes may not have invented the no-look pass in football but he's certainly mastered it.

Looking forward to seeing the former MVP sling the rock all around the yard come fall.