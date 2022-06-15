Look: Video Of Patrick Mahomes Practice Throw Going Viral
Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is know to put on a show in practice that's just as, if not better, than what fans see on Sunday.
And at Wednesday's minicamp practice, the four-time Pro Bowler was seen slinging another one of his no-look dimes to a member of Kansas City's staff.
Mahomes look-away pass started to receive some viral reaction from fans on Twitter.
"Football needs to come back asap," replied a member of Chiefs Kingdom.
"Is anyone else eye-banging the QB?" asked a Chiefs fan account.
"Tyreek crazy," laughed another user.
"Oooooooh that no look pass game already looking tightttttttt AF," tweeted another KC fan.
"The fact that this is a drill for him is so badass."
Patrick Mahomes may not have invented the no-look pass in football but he's certainly mastered it.
Looking forward to seeing the former MVP sling the rock all around the yard come fall.