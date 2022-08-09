Look: Video Of Patrick Mahomes Throwing Left-Handed Goes Viral

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs scrambles with the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes is continuing his "NFL Street"-style throws at Kansas City practices.

On Tuesday, the former MVP was caught slinging the ball not only behind his back, but tossing a dime left-handed.

Mahomes' throws got some viral reaction on social media.

"Nah dude is different," one user laughed.

"There’s still people out there who actually believe that he isn’t the best QB in the league," cried another.

"When he does this in a game, announcers will flip out," said Richard Aaron.

Patrick Mahomes has already worked some left-handed magic before. Who's to say he won't pull it out again?