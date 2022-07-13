Look: Video Of Phil Mickelson At Open Championship Going Viral

BROOKLINE, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 16: Phil Mickelson of the United States gives a thumbs up as he walks up the 18th fairway during round one of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 16, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Rob Carr/Getty Images

The 150th Open Championship tees off from St. Andrews in just a few hours, leaving the best players in the world not much time to practice.

Among those who will be on the course this weekend is Phil Mickelson. The lefty has been dominating headlines since he defected the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf Series.

Earlier this week, a video of Mickelson practicing on the course caught social media's attention. He was hitting balls off of the nearby road, just in case he tugs a shot or two.

"Watching Phil try to topspin 1-irons off the road and up the hill on 17 was mesmerizing. Perhaps my favorite part of the week so far," golf reporter Kyle Porter said.

The Open Championship is arguably Mickelson's worst major. He won the event back in 2013, but only has three top-10 finishes in the event during his illustrious career.

He'll have his eyes more set on making the cut than actually winning this weekend.