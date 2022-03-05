Look: Video Of Rachel Bonnetta At NFL Combine Going Viral

NFL Network’s Rachel Bonnetta is taking her job at the NFL Scouting Combine very seriously.

On Saturday, NFL Network released a hilarious video of Bonnetta. In it, she explains her newly-discovered life mission to be a stopwatch timer at the combine.

“Hi, my name is Rachel Bonnetta and I’m the backup stopwatch timer for the 40-yard dash,” she explained. “I’ve always wanted to be a stopwatch timer my entire life since two weeks ago. I’ve been practicing non-stop. I think I’ve actually gotten pretty good at it.”

Bonnetta wasn’t joking around. She was laser focused during the 40-yard dashes at the combine on Saturday afternoon .

Are hand-time 40-yard dashes completely unnecessary? Absolutely. Do fans care? Not really.

NFL fans are loving Bonnetta’s laser focus for her newfound passion.

“Rachel Bonnetta is simply one of the best 😂,” one fan tweeted.

“Lol gotta love her focus and commitment,” a fan commented.

“Definitely becoming one of my favorite personalities on TV. Her podcast is awesome too,” one fan said.

Rachel Bonnetta is one dedicated NFL Scouting Combine timer. Catch the network’s coverage on NFL Network.