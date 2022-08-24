Look: Video Of Rangers Bullpen Is Going Viral Tonight

A bizarre moment came out of Tuesday night's matchup between the Texas Rangers and Colorado Rockies.

During the first inning, several players from the Rangers' bullpen were waved out from the centerfield pine trees at Coors field. The home plate umpire whistled to alert the players that they needed to move.

"That area out there is kinda built for exploring," the on-air broadcaster said.

With 122 games under their belt this season, you can't blame the Rangers for looking to add a little bit of excitement to this evening's contest. And with one of the most naturally-beautiful centerfield features in baseball, this mid-game exploration at Coors Field should come as no surprise.

The Rangers are third place in the AL West with a 56-66 record on the year. The Rockies rank last in the NL West with a 53-70 record.

The Rangers led the Rockies 6-4 heading into the sixth inning.