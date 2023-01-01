Look: Video Of Ryan Day's Peach Bowl Arrival Going Viral

Ryan Day is fired up for tonight's Peach Bowl matchup against No. 1 Georgia.

The Ohio State head coach was greeted by hundreds of Buckeye fans outside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. As he walked into the stadium with his team, he pumped up the Buckeye faithful.

Take a look at his arrival here:

Day is looking to help his team bounce back after an embarrassing season-finale loss to the Michigan Wolverines at home. Before that season-ending loss, the Buckeyes were one of the most unstoppable teams in the nation.

Ohio State has a tough task ahead of them tonight. Georgia has absolutely dominated its competition on its national title-defending campaign, going 13-0 up until this point.

With the game taking place in Atlanta, tonight's contest was widely being viewed as a quasi home game for the Bulldogs. But looking at this video, it appears Ohio State nation showed up in a big way for this semifinal matchup.