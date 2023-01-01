Skip to main content
Look: Video Of Ryan Day's Peach Bowl Arrival Going Viral

Ohio State Buckeyes coach Ryan Day on the field on Sunday afternoon.

Ryan Day is fired up for tonight's Peach Bowl matchup against No. 1 Georgia.

The Ohio State head coach was greeted by hundreds of Buckeye fans outside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. As he walked into the stadium with his team, he pumped up the Buckeye faithful.

Take a look at his arrival here:

Day is looking to help his team bounce back after an embarrassing season-finale loss to the Michigan Wolverines at home. Before that season-ending loss, the Buckeyes were one of the most unstoppable teams in the nation.

Ohio State has a tough task ahead of them tonight. Georgia has absolutely dominated its competition on its national title-defending campaign, going 13-0 up until this point.

With the game taking place in Atlanta, tonight's contest was widely being viewed as a quasi home game for the Bulldogs. But looking at this video, it appears Ohio State nation showed up in a big way for this semifinal matchup.