Look: Video Of Shaquille O'Neal Going Viral Today

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 24: Former Los Angeles Lakers player Shaquille O'Neal speaks after unveiling of his statue at Staples Center March 24, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Look out now, Shaquille O'Neal's been living in the gym these past few months. And just 32 days out from the start of the NBA's regular season, the Hall of Fame center is looking like he's ready to lace 'em back up.

Shaq shared a video of his new physique on social media, prompting his NBA on TNT family to tweet: "Look out, Chuck ... Big Fella been in the weight room this offseason."

The clip of a toned-up Diesel started to go viral on NBA Twitter.

"This gotta be a filter," laughed Glasses Malone. "Big cuh wasn’t in this shape as a Laker."

"Shoulda did this in [2003]," another fan said.

"Love to see the OG’s get in shape," another commented.

"Bruh, Shaq with a 6 pack is a terrifying thought."

"Okay Diesel! WE SEE YOU!"

"Shaq NBA comeback???" asked a Rockets fan.

Beast.