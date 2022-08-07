Look: Video Of Simone Biles At NFL Practice Is Going Viral

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 28: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens attend a game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Toyota Center on December 28, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

Simone Biles made an appearance at Houston Texans training camp on Saturday afternoon.

She was there to watch her fiance, Jonathan Owens, practice for the team. Owens had a beautiful pass breakup during the session and he made sure to ask the U.S. Olympian if she got a video of it.

It's safe to say that she did since she told Owens that she sent the video to his mom.

Owens made his debut at safety last season for the Texans. He played in seven games and totaled 18 tackles (10 solo), one fumble recovery, and one interception.

He's set to be Eric Murray's backup this season, though he could get more playing time if Murray gets banged up.

In any case, Owens was pretty happy to have his future wife at practice as the Texans prepare for the 2022 season.