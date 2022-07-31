Look: Video Of Steelers Fans Lining Up For Camp Going Viral

PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 14: A general view of the field before the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Heinz Field on January 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Steeler fans are excited about watching their team practice at training camp on Sunday.

NBC's Peter King took a 60-second video outside of Latrobe where the Steelers practice and its car after car after call all lined up to see the team practice.

He took the video at 10:37 a.m. ET and went on to say that practice doesn't start for another three hours.

This likely has to do with this year being the first one since 2019 where the team is practicing at Latrobe. Pittsburgh couldn't practice there in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Everyone wants to get a good seat at the field, plus have a chance to get autographs from some of the players.

There's also the quarterback storyline since this is the first time in almost 20 years that the Steelers will have a new quarterback to open a season. Fans could be eager to see which one is standing out from the rest of the pack.

In any case, this video is another reason why Steelers fans are among some of the best in the NFL.