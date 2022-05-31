Look: Video Of Steph Curry On His Off Day Going Viral

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 02: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors sits on the bench during their game against the Denver Nuggets at ORACLE Arena on April 02, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Even the pros have errands to run. And on the Warriors off day ahead of their sixth Finals appearance in eight years, Steph Curry chose to get his clubs re-gripped.

The two-time MVP was spotted walking with a handful of golf clubs on Tuesday, as he left what looks to be a sporting goods store.

Fans reacted to Steph's Tuesday morning activities on social media.

"Happy to see a wholesome guy like Steph succeed in life," one user responded.

"This weird behavior," another said. "Pulling your phone out and recording while man’s is minding his own. Humans are strange lol."



"Boy know win or lose golf season start after this round," laughed another.

"Steph Curry went to the hood for those golf clubs.. I KNOW East Palo Alto when I see it," pointed out a Cali-native. "This is the shopping center right off Bayshore and Donohoe."

"No golf bag??"

"BREAKING NEWS: Athletes are regular people."

"He getting ready for vacation after he gets swept in the Finals," tweeted a trolling fan.

Steph Curry and the Warriors begin their quest for another title Thursday, June 2.