Look: Video Of Tampa Bay’s Field Going Viral Sunday Morning

It looks like it’s going to be a wet one in Tampa Bay on Sunday afternoon.

The Buccaneers, the No. 2 seed in the NFC, are set to host the No. 7 seed Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs on Sunday afternoon.

Bad weather is forecasted for Tampa Bay this afternoon and some rain has already hit the area.

NFL Network reporter Sara Walsh tweeted out a video of the Buccaneers’ field on Sunday morning. It’s looking pretty damp.

Tampa weather conditions this am….

Eagles v Bucs 1et ⁦@NFLonFOX⁩ pic.twitter.com/wwVq3SST91 — Sara Walsh (@Sara_Walsh) January 16, 2022

Tampa Bay’s field management team should have things dried off by kickoff – hopefully, anyway – but it could still be a sloppy game on Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff between the Bucs and the Eagles is set for 1 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on FOX.