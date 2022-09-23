Look: Video Of Teddy Bridgewater Went Viral Last Night

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 27: Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the Miami Dolphins looks on prior to playing the Philadelphia Eagles at Hard Rock Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

When Teddy Bridgewater signed with the Miami Dolphins earlier this year, it marked a return home for the veteran quarterback.

Bridgewater was a four-star recruit in the 2011 class coming out of Northwestern Senior High in Miami.

On Thursday night — an off day for the Dolphins — the NFL QB took the sideline as a coaching assistant for his former high school. A clip of Bridgewater drawing up offensive plays for his alma mater is going viral on social media.

Take a look at the video here:

Bridgewater, a one-time NFL Pro Bowler, has notched stints with Minnesota, New Orleans, Carolina and Denver. He signed with the Dolphins on a one-year contract worth up to $10 million in March.

Bridgewater is now the primary backup option behind Miami starter Tua Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins are 2-0 to start the 2022 season after an incredible comeback victory over the Baltimore Ravens this past weekend. The team will have a tough challenge against the undefeated Buffalo Bills in Week 3.