Look: Video Of Teddy Bridgewater Went Viral Last Night
When Teddy Bridgewater signed with the Miami Dolphins earlier this year, it marked a return home for the veteran quarterback.
Bridgewater was a four-star recruit in the 2011 class coming out of Northwestern Senior High in Miami.
On Thursday night — an off day for the Dolphins — the NFL QB took the sideline as a coaching assistant for his former high school. A clip of Bridgewater drawing up offensive plays for his alma mater is going viral on social media.
Take a look at the video here:
Bridgewater, a one-time NFL Pro Bowler, has notched stints with Minnesota, New Orleans, Carolina and Denver. He signed with the Dolphins on a one-year contract worth up to $10 million in March.
Bridgewater is now the primary backup option behind Miami starter Tua Tagovailoa.
The Dolphins are 2-0 to start the 2022 season after an incredible comeback victory over the Baltimore Ravens this past weekend. The team will have a tough challenge against the undefeated Buffalo Bills in Week 3.