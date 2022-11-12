Look: Video Of Texas' Live Mascot Going Viral This Morning

AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 10: The Texas Longhorns mascot Bevo XIV attends the NCAA game against the BYU Cougars on September 10, 2011 at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. Texas defeated BYU 17-16. (Photo by Erich Schlegel/Getty Images)

On Saturday morning, ESPN's College GameDay kicked off from Austin, Texas ahead of a massive Big 12 showdown.

No. 4 TCU is ready to put its undefeated record to the test against the Texas Longhorns. Despite being the No. 4 team in the country, the Horned Frogs are more than a touchdown underdog.

Before the action kicks off, though, it was the scene from College GameDay that stole the show. The handlers for Bevo, Texas' live mascot, walked the mascot into a waiting area.

On the way there, though, Bevo gave one of the handlers a slight scare. The live mascot turned his head quickly, which is somewhat threatening when the mascot's head contains weapons.

Check it out.

Thankfully, the moment ended without incident and no one lost an eye.

As for the actual game today, No. 18 Texas hosts No. 4 TCU in a game that will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.