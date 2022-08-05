Look: Video Of The Jaguars Mascot Went Viral Tonight

JACKSONVILLE, FL - DECEMBER 08: Jaxson de Ville, the Jacksonville Jaguars mascot, during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Jacksonville Jaguars on December 8, 2019 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars mascot was back in regular season form on Thursday night.

After the Las Vegas Raiders scored the first points of the 2022 NFL preseason, the mascot made sure to tell everyone that it didn't approve.

It doesn't get any better than this.

The mascot likely had an early night due to how bad the Jaguars started the game. The game is currently in the third quarter (as of this writing), and Jacksonville is down 20-0.

Las Vegas scored all 20 of those points in the first half and seems to be taking it a bit slower in the third quarter.

If the Jaguars start to get back in the game, perhaps we'll see more gyrating from their mascot.