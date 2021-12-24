Look: Video Of This Florida Fan Before Game vs. UCF Is Going Viral

The UCF-Florida game was crazy for multiple reasons on Thursday night, but the pregame shouldn’t be forgotten either.

While fans of both teams were in line, one Gators fan was talking smack to a Knights fan and it got caught all on video. He guaranteed that Florida was going to win, plus for running back Daemon Pierce to have two touchdowns.

The fan ended up being wrong on both accounts as Florida fell, 29-17 and Pierce only had 57 yards and one touchdown on 13 carries. He also wanted it on YouTube which wasn’t a good idea.

Florida had a good start and was up 10-9 at halftime but then had a disastrous second half.

The Gators were outscored 20-3 and had no answer for the Knights’ rushing attack. Isaiah Bowser finished with 155 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries.

Quarterback Mikey Keene also had a turnover-free contest and finished with 144 yards passing with one touchdown.

With the win, UCF finishes its season 9-4, while Florida finishes below .500 at 6-7.