Look: Video Of Trent Dilfer, Cheerleader Going Viral

HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 09: Former professional quarterback Trent Dilfer is seen on the ESPN set prior to the start of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium on January 9, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Super Bowl-winning quarterback Trent Dilfer is making headlines during the first bowl game of the college football season.

Just a few weeks ago, he was hired to be the new head coach at UAB. He spent the past four years coaching at Lipscomb Academy, a private high school in Nashville.

Despite being the new head coach, Dilfer isn't coaching in today's bowl game against Miami (OH). Instead, he's floating around the sidelines getting to know the players - and cheerleaders.

Yes, Dilfer is getting to know the cheerleading staff as well as his future players. During the Bahamas Bowl a video of Dilfer giving a cheerleader his Super Bowl ring and taking a photo with her started making the rounds on social media.

Check it out.

When there's a Super Bowl-winning quarterback on the sidelines it captures everyone's attention - including the cheerleaders.

Dilfer is getting comfortable on the sidelines before taking over moving forward.

As for the actual game, UAB holds a 10-6 lead.