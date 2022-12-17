Look: Video Of Upset Cheerleader Going Viral

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

On Saturday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings hosted the Indianapolis Colts in what promised to be an offensive shootout.

Well, it was for one team in the first half. The Colts took a 33-0 lead into the half after two non-offensive touchdowns in the first half.

No, that's not a misprint - Indianapolis actually led the game 33-0 after the end of the first half. Minnesota mounted a voracious comeback in the second half, scoring three touchdowns to cut the lead to 36-21.

A second interception from Kirk Cousins, though, led to a viral moment. Following the interception, a Vikings cheerleader was spotted looking pretty upset at the play.

Check it out.

Minnesota eventually found another touchdown to cut the lead to 36-28.

Can the Vikings complete the comeback?