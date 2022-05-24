Look: Video Of USC Football Recruit Is Going Viral

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 09: A USC Trojans helmet on the field before the college football game between the USC Trojans and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 9, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

No college football program in the country has received more attention this offseason than the USC Trojans.

Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma to become the head coach of the Trojans in a shocking move. Not long later, former Sooners star quarterback Caleb Williams joined his former coach in Southern California.

The team also added Biletnikoff winner Jordan Addison - the nation's top wide receiver - in a transfer. Even after all of that, the Trojans aren't done dominating the headlines.

This afternoon, the school tweeted out a video of offensive lineman Cooper Lovelace doing things an offensive lineman shouldn't be capable of.

The former recruit showed off his incredible flexibility.

Check it out.

No program in the country is getting more buzz than the Trojans. However, winning off the field isn't the same thing as winning on the field.

Can Lincoln Riley truly turn this program around?