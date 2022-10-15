Look: Video Shows Bryce Young Throwing Before Alabama-Tennessee Game

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 24: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half of the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

With Bryce Young set to be back behind center for the first time in six quarters, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner was spotted testing out his arm strength prior to kickoff in Knoxville.

Young was seen throwing from 35 and 40 yards in a clip shared by 247Sports' Charlie Potter; and didn't seem to be showing any ill-effects from that sprained shoulder he suffered against Arkansas.

Fans reacted to the Bryce's warmup on social media this afternoon.

"I think he’s going to be fine," one user said.

"Bama by 60," another tweeted.

"Update from Kville ..." shared "3 Man Front's" Pat Smith.

"At first glance, I just noticed the guy throwing with all his might from the goal line, assumed that was Bryce, and thought we were in trouble," laughed a Crimson Tide fan.

"Bryce just snagged that ball with 1 hand. His right arm none the less. He playing."

Potter followed up that he didn't see Young pushing it any further than 40 yards, but obviously Nick Saban and Co. feel confident enough in Bryce's recovery to give him the start against the No. 6 team in the country.