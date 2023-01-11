Look: Video Shows Tough Armando Bacot Injury

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 04: Armando Bacot #5 of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts in the second half of the game against the Kansas Jayhawks during the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament National Championship at Caesars Superdome on April 04, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

During the opening moments of tonight's ACC matchup between North Carolina and Virginia, Tar Heels big man Armando Bacot suffered what looked to be a serious ankle injury.

The star forward rolled his ankle on the first offensive possession of the game, coming down on a Virginia player's foot as he tapped out an offensive rebound.

Bacot went down and stayed down for quite some time before limping off the court.

Take a look at the injury here:

Bacot went back into the North Carolina locker room and had his ankle taped up. He jogged back and fourth in the tunnel to test the injury.

He did not return at any point during the first half, but he could give it a go in the second. The injury was to his left ankle — not the right ankle he injured during last year's National Championship game.

With Bacot and fellow big man Pete Nance both out, the Tar Heels were forced to look down their bench at the post position. Four-star freshman Jalen Washington stepped in and led the team with a career-high 12 points in the first half.

North Carolina leads 29-27 at the break.