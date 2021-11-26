Look: Video Shows What Started Fight Between Cowboys, Raiders

Tensions were clearly running high throughout yesterday’s thrilling Thanksgiving Day matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys.

Just after halftime, the two teams got into a sideline skirmish led by Raiders safety Roderic Teamer and Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph (both of whom were ejected from the game). And after the Raiders claimed a 36-33 victory in overtime, yet another fight broke out at midfield.

Video evidence has since uncovered what started the postgame touch-up.

Meeting on the iconic Cowboys centerfield logo, Dallas defensive tackle Trysten Hill threw a punch and knocked the helmet off Raiders offensive guard John Simpson.

Multiple Las Vegas players rushed to Simpson’s defense and took part in the midfield skirmish.

Cowboys DT Trysten Hill taking a swing at Raiders guard John Simpson after the game last night (Video: @espn) pic.twitter.com/Zp7Z8VhrFU — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 26, 2021

With the final whistle already blown, neither team was penalized for the fight.

That being said, there will almost certainly be some fines and possibly some suspensions handed down for this incident.