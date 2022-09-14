Look: Video Shows Zach Wilson Back At Jets Practice

The New York Jets are inching closer toward a return for second-year quarterback Zach Wilson.

The former No. 2 overall pick was back at practice on Wednesday, getting some light work in with the Jets' quarterback unit.

Take a look at the clip here:

Wilson underwent arthroscopic surgery on August 16 after suffering a torn meniscus and bone bruise during the Jets' preseason opener. The team did not place him on injured reserve, suggesting a possible return sometime within the first four weeks of the season.

The second-year QB threw against air on Wednesday.

“The plan is to get him on the practice field in a routes on air capacity,” head coach Robert Saleh said. “No practice with the team, but he will practice with the receivers in just individual and all that stuff.”

Veteran backup Joe Flacco got the start in the Jets' season-opening loss to the Baltimore Ravens this past weekend. He's been named as the starter for Week 2's matchup against the Cleveland Browns as well.

Stay tuned for updates on Wilson's recovery process.