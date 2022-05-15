Look: Video Surfaces Of Tiger Woods Arriving In Oklahoma

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 09: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on from the 16th tee during the final round of the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park on August 09, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The 2022 PGA Championship is just four days away and Tiger Woods is getting ready to go.

A video posted this weekend by T.J. Eckert of KTUL is making the rounds on Twitter this afternoon. It features Tiger Woods' plane touching down in Tulsa, Oklahoma - the site of the PGA Championship.

Woods finished 47th at the Masters last month but has been non-committal on playing this week. This may be the strongest evidence yet that he's going to play.

Woods missed the 2021 PGA Championship due to injuries from his car accident. But the 2018 PGA Championship saw Woods make his highest finish in a major since 2008. He would follow that performance up by winning the Masters the following season.

Woods is currently listed in the field to play. Phil Mickelson, meanwhile, has been announced as a withdrawal.

Tiger Woods won the PGA Championship four times between 1999 and 2007.

Last year Phil Mickelson came out of nowhere to win the PGA Championship for the second time in his career. But Mickelson has already stated his intentions to skip it this year.

Will Tiger Woods enter the PGA Championship? Will he win it?