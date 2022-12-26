Look: Videos Show How Insane The Snow Is In Buffalo

ORCHARD PARK, NY - JANUARY 02: A general view of the snow covered seats at Highmark Stadium before a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Atlanta Falcons on January 2, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Folks in Buffalo had to brave some extreme weather over the weekend, where as much as 49 inches of snow piled up leaving thousands without power.

Video shared by the city's natives over the holiday put into perspective just how wild the situation is in Western New York:

"Snow drifts are reaching the height of SUVs in the Buffalo area as this historic blizzard gradually winds down. Some cars have been abandoned in the middle of roads during the height of the lake-effect snowstorm," reported WeatherNation.

"Guess I’m using the window to get outside this morning," one user said.

"The Buffalo Bills came back from their game in Chicago to find their cars buried under snow," tweeted the Daily Loud.

"This is the latest situation in NY Buffalo blizzard," another user said.

"It's impossible to explain to people not in/from Buffalo how nuts this storm really was. 36 straight hours of Cat1 Hurricane winds, coupled with 4 feet of snow, snow drifts much higher than that, and real feel Temps below zero degrees. And it'll be 50° next weekend. Insane."

Definitely sending thoughts out to those braving the aftermath.