Look: Viewership Numbers Are In For NFL's Week 1

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 08: A detail of the official National Football League NFL logo is seen painted on the turf as the New York Giants host the Atlanta Falcons during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at MetLife Stadium on January 8, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

The NFL went basically all out to create compelling storylines for their Week 1 slate of games. And judging by the viewership, the league got what they wanted out of it.

According to Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic, the league has announced a total viewership of 121 million for Week 1. That was a 5-percent increase from the same time last year.

NFL reporter Ari Meiron noted that it was the best Week 1 for ratings since the 2016 season.

The numbers fly in the face of the many outlets that have declared that the league would lose viewership as a result of a variety of internal decisions ranging from rule changes to social justice support.

Some are crediting the league's improved numbers with an improvement of accessibility. The litany of apps that make games available for those who don't can't afford cable has certainly increased the league's reach across the country.

"Feel like sports ratings really about being accessible. NFL on basic cable, peacock, Amazon & a multiple nfl apps. Which is why NBA lowering the price for league pass and including it in 2k [video game] preorders," one user said.

"I guess the "not watching" thing is over," wrote another.

"NFL is king," a third said bluntly.

The NFL has dominated television viewership numbers for years upon years. 30 of top 31 most-watched television events in United States history are Super Bowls.

Sunday Night Football alone has ranked among the most-watched shows on television every year since the 2010s.

The NFL truly is king.