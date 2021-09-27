Look: Vikings Player Deletes Tweet After Sunday’s Win

The Minnesota Vikings got their first win of the 2021 season on Sunday, beating the Seattle Seahawks, 30-17. However, not everyone was happy following the victory.

Minnesota second-year cornerback Cam Dantzler appears to be unhappy with his playing time.

The former Mississippi State Bulldogs star was benched earlier in the season. He spoke to reporters about it earlier this week.

“It was quite a surprise. But I felt like they humbled me and made me hungry. [So I] came to practice each day and worked harder so that won’t ever happen again,” he said.

Dantzler once again had little playing time on Sunday. This time, he took to Twitter following the game.

The Vikings got their first win but it doesn’t seem everyone is happy. Here’s what Cam Dantzler tweeted after another game with few snaps. pic.twitter.com/vgJKAy4cAI — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) September 26, 2021

The Vikings cornerback has since deleted that tweet.

It’s understandable to be frustrated with playing time, but taking to Twitter likely won’t solve anything. Dantzler probably realized that and decided to delete the tweet.

The internet is forever, though. It will be interesting to see if the Vikings decide to address this moving forward.