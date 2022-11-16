Look: Vikings Player Not Happy With Commanders Celebration

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 31: A detailed view of a Minnesota Vikings helmet during warmups prior to a game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Dallas Cowboys at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders were on cloud-9 following their shocking upset win over the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Monday. But it was the way the Commanders and quarterback Taylor Heinicke celebrated afterwards that has one Minnesota Vikings player annoyed.

Taking to Twitter this week, Vikings defensive back Kris Boyd admonished Commanders and Heinicke for how celebrating on the ride back wearing a large chain - the same way that Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins did a few weeks back.

"Stop trynna f-g be us…Lames…He couldn’t hold Kirk jockstrap!! Find your own trend!…Y’all s-t don’t even look like y’all having fun enjoying it.." Boyd wrote.

His tweet has gone viral with over 3,500 likes and 2,000 retweets since yesterday.

In a follow-up tweet, Boyd defended his tweet, stating that he doesn't mess around when his team is concerned:

"I go hard behind my team man….There is no other way around it. These guys are like my brothers. A huge family from all corners. And it’s nothing but major love!! Minnesota Vikings is my family and I don’t play when it come to us!! Point blank period!"

Whether the Commanders should have celebrated that way or not, they had every reason to be in a celebratory mood. They've won four of their last five games and could potentially go over .500 for the first time since Week 1 if they beat the Houston Texans on Sunday.

