Look: Vikings Star Spits Out Turkey During Thanksgiving Postgame Interview

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 28: Adam Thielen #19 of the Minnesota Vikings catches the ball in the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game against the New Orleans Saints at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

After the Vikings' 33-26 win over the New England Patriots, the stars of the game took centerfield for an iconic Thanksgiving Day tradition.

Joined by his teammates Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson, star wide receiver Adam Thielen ate turkey while he answered questions about the exciting shootout victory.

Thielen wasn't too pleased with the quality of the food. The veteran pass catcher had to go off screen to spit it out.

"It's a little dry," he said as he tried to answer a question with some turkey in his mouth.

Take a look at the interview here:

Thielen put up the best stat line of his 2022 season last night, reeling in nine catches for 61 yards and a crucial late-game touchdown. His superstar teammate Justin Jefferson had nine catches for 139 yards and a touchdown.

The Vikings are now 9-2 on the season.