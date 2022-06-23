Look: Vince Young Has 2-Word Reaction To Arch Manning News

AUSTIN, TX - AUGUST 30: Quarterback Vince Young of the Tennessee Titans speaks after his Texas Longhorns jersey number is retired before a game against the Florida Atlantic Owls at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on August 30, 2007 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

21 years ago Vince Young became the most-hyped player in history to commit to the University of Texas. With Arch Manning making that same commitment today, the Longhorns legend had some brief thoughts.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Young had just two words for the newly-minted Longhorns quarterback. "Hook Em," Young wrote, to the delight of thousands of Texas fans.

The Texas icon has been hyping up the Longhorns and their various sports teams whenever they get the chance. But this one hits a little differently for pretty obvious reasons.

For some Texas fans, landing Arch Manning seems like the biggest step towards winning a national title in over a decade. Naturally, the replies to Young are full of praise for his contributions to the team:

"He’s got some big shoes to fill (goat)," one fan replied.

"You were the first and I thank you for setting the standard!!" wrote another.

"LFG!!!!! Big Day for the Horns!!!" a third fan wrote.

Vince Young led Texas to a 13-0 season in 2005, capping off an incredible national title win against USC in the Rose Bowl - one of the most iconic games in college football history.

Since then, the closest the Longhorns have gotten to winning another is a loss to Alabama in the 2009 BCS National Championship Game. In the years since that loss, the Longhorns have hired and fired several coaches trying to return to the promised land.

Perhaps Arch Manning will be the catalyst for a return to the greatness VY once brought them.